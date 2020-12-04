Dua Lipa: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Dua Lipa plays a Tiny Desk (home) concert.

Image credit: NPR

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music’s Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It’s the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

With a genuine smile stretched across her face, Dua Lipa seems overjoyed to reconnect with her band for their only performance since their tour in support of her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, was cancelled in March. Glowing from the inside out and accentuated by the apricot hues of a backdrop in a London studio, Dua and her backup vocalists and band bring life and warmth into households in need of “levitating” and some pep in their step this winter. This vibrant four song set of dance hits, all from Future Nostalgia, will surely have you cutting up the floor in your kitchen while quarantining in the cold weather.

While we can’t film our Tiny Desk concerts at NPR’s D.C. office during the pandemic, our “home” series has created opportunity for global megastars like Dua Lipa to bring her uptempo dance joints all the way from London. Of Kosovar Albanian descent, Dua Lipa was raised in the UK and rose to super stardom in the three years since her eponymous debut album dropped in 2017. NPR Music featured her in our docu-series Noteworthy at the onset of her career. It’s been extraordinary to witness her colossal takeover of the pop music landscape. Dua sums the times during her intro of “Love Again”: “It’s about manifesting good things into your life, when things aren’t quite going your way.”

SET LIST

“Levitating”

“Pretty Please”

“Love Again”

“Don’t Start Now”

MUSICIANS

Dua Lipa: vocals

Matthew Carroll: bass

Alex Lanyon: guitar

Naomi Scarlett: vocals

Ciara O’Connor: vocals

Izzy Chase: vocals

Matthew Allen: vocals

CREDITS

Video: Ceremony London, James Barnes

Audio: WFB Live, Will Nicholson

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Abby O’Neill

Video Producer: Morgan Noelle Smith

Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin

Associate Producer

Tiny Production Team: Bob Boilen, Kara Frame, Maia Stern

Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann