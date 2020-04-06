Drive Thru Testing Opens At UCF & In Brevard County; Turtle Conservation Continues With Social Distancing; Ocala deaths: Your Coronavirus Update For 4/6

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.





Florida case data is updated at approximately 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. daily.

Two die in Ocala, first Marion County deaths from COVID-19

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

Two Ocala residents have died from the coronavirus, the first deaths reported in Marion County.

The county health departments says an 88 year-old man and a 58-year-old man died over the weekend.

As of Sunday evening, Marion County had 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Six patients were hospitalized.

Drive-thru testing site opens at UCF

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

A drive through testing site opens today at UCF . The University of Central Florida is partnering with a private genetics testing lab, Aventus Biolabs, to operate the site.

Tests are available by appointment only. People who want to get tested should first contact Aventus by calling 855 282 4860.

Tests will be carried out at UCF’s parking garage A on University Boulevard, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The test takes about 10 minutes, and results should be available within 48 hours.

Aventus can test about 250 people per day.

Testing sites open in Brevard County

Brendan Byrne, WMFE

Multiple drive-through testing sites are opening throughout Brevard today. Testing is available by appointment only. Residents must have COVID-19 symptoms — which includes a fever of 100.4 or higher, cough and shortness of breath.

They also must meet one of the following requirements: Be older than 65, have a health condition, are a first responder or have a prescription from a doctor.

Turtle conservation work continues during the pandemic

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Beaches throughout Florida are closed but that hasn’t stopped researchers at the University of Central Florida and Florida Atlantic University from their turtle conservation work.

Researchers teamed up with the US Coast guard to release three six-month-old green sea turtles into the ocean off the coast of Fort Lauderdale.

Tracking the turtles will help researchers preserve habitats that are crucial to their growth and development.

A team of UCF students will continue to count turtle nests on Florida’s East Coast, while maintaining social distancing.

