‘Drained’ Takes A Deep Dive Into The Plan To Restore The Everglades

by (WMFE)
A stormwater treatment basin in South Florida. Photo: Amy Green, WMFE

Twenty years ago this month President Bill Clinton signed into law a plan to save the Florida Everglades. 

Today it remains one of the biggest  environmental restoration efforts in the world, but even with a price tag that will be around $17 Billion when it’s all finished, the project remains underfunded and behind schedule. 

 WMFE environmental reporter Amy Green has spent some 10 years looking into the progress- and this year she produced a podcast to explore some of the details behind this mind bogglingly complex plan to restore the River of Grass. 

On this episode of Intersection, we do a deep dive into the Everglades with Amy Green as she explains the reporting that went into the podcast, Drainedwhich was produced in partnership with the Florida Center for Investigative Reporting. 

She describes the Everglades as ‘beautiful but confounding.”

“The Everglades is such a finely tuned machine, I guess you would say, that inches of water make profound differences in the landscape and the vegetation and the wildlife,” says Green.

“To me it’s just a fascinating thing and I just want to learn everything I can about it.”

 


