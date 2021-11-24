 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Dr. Scott Rivkees goes to Brown

by The Associated Press (AP)


Dr. Scott Rivkees, who led Florida’s initial response to the coronavirus pandemic as head of the state health department, has accepted a job at Brown University.

The Brown University School of Public Health announced Rivkees is joining its faculty as part of an effort to further the school’s work on pandemic preparedness.

In a statement, Rivkees says his new post “provides a unique opportunity to focus on the practice of public health and share that knowledge with those entrusted to keep the public safe and healthy.”

The announcement comes about a week after it became public that Rivkees submitted his resignation to the University of Florida, where he had been chair of the school’s pediatrics department.


