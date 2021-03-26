 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Dr. Raul Pino Says He’s Worried About Vaccine Hesitancy in the Younger Population As Eligibility Expands

by (WMFE)

Photo: Joshua Hoehne

The Director of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, Dr. Raul Pino, says he’s concerned about vaccine hesitancy when it comes to younger people in their teens and twenties. 

Pino says he has a 21 year old and a 28 year old. He says there is some hesitancy in younger people but for different reasons than in the older population. 

He says it’s quite simple: they might be afraid to get vaccinated. 

“So the role of the parents to encourage their kids to get vaccinated is going to be important. We are counting on parents to guide the younger segment of the population to get vaccinated and to get vaccinated quick.”

Florida residents 18 and up can get the vaccine starting April 5.

Anyone 40 and up can get vaccinated starting on Monday, March 29.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

