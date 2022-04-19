Dr. Raul Pino resigns from Orange County Health Department

Dr. Raul Pino has resigned as the Director of the Orange County Health Department.

Pino was put on paid administrative leave by the Florida Department of Health in January after he sent an email encouraging his staff to get the COVID vaccine.

He returned to his post on March 15th, but was placed on a six-month corrective action plan that included cultural sensitivity training.

The plastic surgeon turned medical director had led the county through the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic alongside Mayor Jerry Demings, even receiving a special recognition from the county for his service.

Pino will become the acting director of Orange County Health Services replacing Dr. Yolanda Martinez who resigned earlier this month.