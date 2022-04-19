 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Dr. Raul Pino resigns from Orange County Health Department

by (WMFE)

Photo: Orange County


Dr. Raul Pino has resigned as the Director of the Orange County Health Department. 

Pino was put on paid administrative leave by the Florida Department of Health in January after he sent an email encouraging his staff to get the COVID vaccine.

He returned to his post on March 15th, but was placed on a six-month corrective action plan that included cultural sensitivity training. 

The plastic surgeon turned medical director had led the county through the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic alongside Mayor Jerry Demings, even receiving a special recognition from the county for his service. 

Pino will become the acting director of Orange County Health Services replacing Dr. Yolanda Martinez who resigned earlier this month.

Listen in: One Orlando pediatrician says Dr. Pino’s forced leave comes at a crucial time for public health in Orange County


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter and Substitute Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern ... Read Full Bio »

TOP