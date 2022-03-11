 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Dr. Raul Pino is returning to the Orange County health department after pro-vaccine email leads to investigation

Health officer for the Florida Department of Health in Orange County Dr. Raul Pino, addresses the media on July 23rd. Photo credit: Orange County


Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says county health officer Dr. Raul Pino will be returning to work after about two months on administrative leave.

Pino works for the Florida Department of Health, which placed him on leave in early January.

He had sent an email to his staff, citing their low COVID-19 vaccine rates, and encouraging them to get fully vaccinated.

The state opened an investigation and issued a statement saying getting vaccinated is a personal choice and employees should be “free from coercion.”

The mayor — who described Pino as an ally with “sage advice” during the pandemic —  announced his reinstatement during an interview on WDBO-FM Friday morning. Demings says it shows that Pino “was essentially vindicated of any serious wrongdoings.”

As of 3:30 p.m. Friday, the Health Department had not answered emails seeking more information.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Pino will return to work on Tuesday.


