Dr. Raul Pino Says “We Are Concerned, Very Concerned” About Surge in Coronavirus Cases, ER-Related Visits in Orange County

by (WMFE)

Photo: Taylor Brandon


Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says he continues to recommend both vaccinated and unvaccinated people wear face masks indoors as coronavirus cases surge.

New coronavirus cases in Orange County hit January levels over the weekend with some 730 cases added on Friday, 651 on Saturday and 670 on Sunday. 

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says with a rolling 14-day positivity rate of 11.2 percent he’d like to enforce a mask mandate, but his hands are tied. 

Demings says an executive order signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis outlaws all local government COVID-related mandates and restrictions. 

“This is a statewide issue and Floridians should hold the governor and legislature accountable for the continued spread of the virus in our communities. They hold the cards at this time.”

Almost all of the new cases reported in the county since Friday have been in unvaccinated people which is why Demings is also recommending vaccines to stop the spread.

Dr. Raul Pino echoed Demings when it comes to wearing face masks and practicing good COVID-19 protocols.

“We are concerned, very concerned where things are. Just to give you an idea, our numbers and cases are reflective of January of this year. So, in the number of cases, we are back to January.”

Pino says hospitalizations and ICU visits have stabilized in the area, but ER visits are rising again. He says most of the new coronavirus cases have been in unvaccinated people between the ages of 15 and 44.

One in 5 new coronavirus cases now comes from Florida.


