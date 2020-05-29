Dr. Beach Talks Top Beaches Amid Pandemic

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



A list of the top ten beaches has just come out, and a Florida beach is in the top spot. That’s according to Stephen Leatherman, also known as “Dr. Beach.”

Leatherman, a Professor and Director of the Laboratory for Coastal Research at Florida International University, named Grayton Beach State Park the number one beach in the country.

90.7’s Talia Blake spoke to Leatherman about his annual list and about the impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on our beach-going.