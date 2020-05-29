 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Dr. Beach Talks Top Beaches Amid Pandemic

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Stephen "Dr. Beach" Leatherman named Grayton Beach State Park as the number one beach in the country.

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

A list of the top ten beaches has just come out, and a Florida beach is in the top spot. That’s according to Stephen Leatherman, also known as “Dr. Beach.” 

Leatherman, a Professor and Director of the Laboratory for Coastal Research at Florida International University, named Grayton Beach State Park the number one beach in the country.

90.7’s Talia Blake spoke to Leatherman about his annual list and about the impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on our beach-going. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Talia Blake

About Talia Blake

Morning Edition Host & Reporter

After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public’s Radio in in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to WMFE, the station that grew her love for public radio. She graduated with a double-major in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology from the University of Central Florida (Go Knights!). While at UCF, she ... Read Full Bio »

TOP