Don’t Wait To The Last Minute To Cure Your Florida Ballot, Report Finds

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Voters nationwide face numerous challenges to voting.

That’s according to a new report “Barriers to the Ballot Box.”

It’s part of the program, “Stateline,” an initiative with the Pew Charitable Trusts.

The report looks at barriers set up nationwide that make it hard to vote. In Florida, one obstacle is the fact that all ballots must be recieved by 7 p.m. the day of the election.

Reporter Matt Vasilogambros led the investigation.

“Florida does have the ability, Floridians do have the ability to cure, fix your signatures, cure your ballots two days past the election, but again, that is a last-minute deal, please don’t wait to do that.”

Vasilogambros advises people to mail their ballots by Thursday at the latest.