 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Don’t Have Plans Yet This Weekend? The Apollos Play at Spectrum Stadium on Saturday

by Talia Blake (WMFE)
Play Audio
The Apollos will face the Arizona Hotshots. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

The Apollos will face the Arizona Hotshots. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

The undefeated Orlando Apollos are hoping to extend their winning streak at home tomorrow. 

The Apollos will face the Arizona Hotshots.  

The Apollos are the only undefeated team in the new Alliance of American Football professional league with five straight wins.

The Hotshots are 2-and-3 and ranked third in their conference.

The teams will face off Saturday at 8 p-m at Spectrum Stadium.

Then, they’ll be back on the road March 23rd to take on the Atlanta Legends.

If you’d like to listen to the story, click on the clip above.


Support 90.7 WMFE

Stories like these are made possible by contributions from readers and listeners like you.

DONATE NOW

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP