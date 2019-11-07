Donald Trump Jr. Will be in The Villages Friday for Book Tour
Donald Trump Jr. is scheduled to be in The Villages Friday.
The president’s eldest son will be at a Barnes & Noble promoting his new book, “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.”
The book was released this week.
Trump Jr.’s visit to the conservative enclave along the crucial I-4 corridor comes a month after his father was there promoting an expansion of Medicare Advantage plans.
