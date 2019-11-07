 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
NPR News


Donald Trump Jr. Will be in The Villages Friday for Book Tour

by (WMFE)

Donald Trump Jr. will be in the Villages tomorrow promoting his book. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Donald Trump Jr. is scheduled to be in The Villages Friday.

The president’s eldest son will be at a Barnes & Noble promoting his new book, “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.”

The book was released this week. 

Trump Jr.’s visit to the conservative enclave along the crucial I-4 corridor comes a month after his father was there promoting an expansion of Medicare Advantage plans.


