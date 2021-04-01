 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Donald Trump Jr. buys mansion 20 miles from Mar-a-Lago

by The Associated Press (AP)

FILE - IN this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, Donald Trump Jr., right, smiles along with his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle prior to a news conference at Georgia Republican Party headquarters in Atlanta. The couple spent nearly $10 million this week, Thursday, April 1, 2021, to buy a 11,000-square-foot, six-bedroom, 11-bath mansion in the town of Jupiter, Fla. That's about 20 miles from the Mar-a-Lago compound where former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump are living. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle are now Florida home owners. The couple spent nearly $10 million this week to buy a 11,000-square-foot, six-bedroom, 11-bath mansion in the town of Jupiter.

That’s about 20 miles from the Mar-a-Lago compound where former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump are living.

The home is in the exclusive and gated Admirals Cove community and on the Intercoastal Waterway.

Baseball Hall of Fame member Mike Schmidt and Washington Nationals star pitcher Max Scherzer also live in the 888-home community and singer Celine Dion is a former resident. The couple has been dating for about three years.


