 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


DOJ Interviewing Orlando Fire Department Employees After Sexual Harassment Complaints

by (WMFE)

Downtown City of Orlando Fire Station One (Cassi Alexandra for ProPublica)

Department of Justice investigators are conducting interviews this week with city of Orlando and Orlando Fire Department staff, WMFE has confirmed.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission concluded there was evidence of sexual harassment at the Orlando Fire Department in February. Orlando Fire Chief Roderick Williams resigned over the allegations, which he denied.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission concluded there was evidence of sexual harassment at the Orlando Fire Department and referred the case to the Justice Department.

Karyn Barber with the city of Orlando said the investigation is happening because neither party reached an agreement as part of the EEOC Conciliation Proposal.

“Because neither party reached an agreement as part of the EEOC Conciliation Proposal, the next step in the process is an investigation by the Department of Justice,” Barber wrote.

DOJ investigators are looking into possible civil rights violations. They will be speaking with staff Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Back in February, the city said the fire department’s leadership had undergone inclusiveness training. The city also said it had revised its anti-harassment policy and made physical changes at fire stations to give women private, secure areas.

 


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Abe Aboraya

About Abe Aboraya

Health Reporter

Abe Aboraya started writing for newspapers in High School. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe ... Read Full Bio »

TOP