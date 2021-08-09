 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Does Your Child’s School Have a Face Mask Mandate? Here’s the Rundown Ahead of the First Day of School

by (WMFE)

Photo: Vera Davidova


Central Florida schools are split when it comes to requiring face masks in K-12 classrooms. 

Orange County and Seminole County Public schools have passed opt-out face mask mandates. 

Parents simply need to send a note with their child on the first day of school to opt-out. 

Flagler, Osceola, and Volusia County Public Schools only recommend, but don’t require face masks for students. 

And Brevard County Schools will reconsider its facial covering policy at a school board meeting tomorrow August 10th. 

The CDC has urged all Americans vaccinated and unvaccinated to wear face masks in indoor spaces to stop the spread of COVID-19. 

But the Florida Department of Health ruled on Friday, that families must be allowed to send their children to school without a facial covering and that children who are bullied for their decision to wear or not to wear a mask, can transfer to a private school in the state.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP