 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Doctor Says Even Those Who Had COVID Should Be Vaccinated

by Tom Flanigan (WFSU )

Photo: CDC

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

When COVID first struck nearly a year ago, some believed being infected would confer permanent immunity.

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare’s Dr. Dean Watson says even those who have had the coronavirus should be vaccinated against the disease.

“A lot of studies indicate that immunity from this virus may last for at least 90 days up to 6 months. The studies are still ongoing. The reinfection risk is low, but it can happen and that’s why vaccinating all involved is imperative.”

Watson says that belief of one infection and done is no longer valid.

“Really, due to all the health risks and the fact you can be reinfected with COVID-19, it is imperative that individuals do get vaccinated regardless of whether they already had COVID or not.”

That’s important, he says, because many studies show a second COVID infection may be far more serious than the first.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP