 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Do you have your photo ID? Don’t leave the house to vote without it

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

A voter checks in at Suffield Middle School on primary election day, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Suffield, Conn. Suffield is one of several small towns in Connecticut where control was flipped from Democrats to Republicans in 2021 municipal races. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)


Today is election day across Florida.

WMFE’s Danielle Prieur has these important reminders for voters headed to the polls. 

Polls across the state open at 7 am and close at 7 pm on Tuesday for Florida’s primary election. 

Anyone in line by 7 pm when polls close will be allowed to cast a ballot. 

In order to vote, you must show an eligible photo ID such as a driver’s license, passport, military ID or student ID. 

Only people who have registered to vote in the state will be able to fill out a ballot. 

Vote-by-mail ballots must be dropped off to supervisors of elections’ offices by 7 pm. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter & Fill-in Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, ... Read Full Bio »

TOP