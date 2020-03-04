 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

NPR News


Dixie Chicks Announces First Album In 14 Years, ‘Gaslighter,’ Shares Single

by Lars Gotrich (NPR)

Yes, Dixie Chicks, this is the energy we need in 2020.
Image credit: Philippa Price

Donning floral gasmasks and brandishing liberty torches against an apocalyptic, ombré pink landscape, Natalie Maines, Emily Robison and Martie Maguire look ready for battle. And that’s just the promotional photo.

Dixie Chicks has never left our consciousness. The trio’s collaborated with Beyoncé, sold out stadiums, has been covered by young indie-rock artists and recently took Taylor Swift back to her roots. They are “heroes to a whole generation of country listeners and artists,” NPR Music’s Ann Powers told All Things Considered in January, but they haven’t released a studio album in 14 years.

Co-produced by the band and Jack Antonoff — who have all teased the album for the past two years on social media — Gaslighter will, finally, come out May 1 via Columbia Records.

The powerful title track, out today with a video directed by Seanne Farmer, will stir the hearts of Dixie Chicks fans with the trio’s rumbling harmonies. “Gaslighter, I’m your mirror / Standing right here until you can see how / You broke me / Yeah, I’m broken,” Maines sings in a reflective section until, in perfect Maines fashion, she explodes with defiant rage: “You’re still sorry and there’s still no apology.”

Dixie Chicks 2020 — y’all, we’re ready.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP