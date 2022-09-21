Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

At Community Communications, Inc., d/b/a WMFE, a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion is part of everything we do, as evidenced by our newly adopted mission “to provide Central Florida with journalism and fact-based content that empower the community to better understand and participate in our diverse and complex world.”

We define diversity in many ways, to include race, gender, disability, geography, religious belief, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, ethnicity, national origin, education, professional experience and socio-economic status.

We recognize that we have historically underserved diverse members of our Central Florida communities. We are actively exploring ways to better live up to our commitment as a public media organization to address the news and information needs of the entire community, as part of an extensive strategic planning initiative underway at the time of this statement’s adoption.

Over the past year, our diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts have included:

● Creation and posting of a new position, Director of Community Collaboration, focused on “building and nurturing genuine connections between WMFE and the diverse communities it serves, to further the goal of creating and distributing content for and with those communities.”

● Re-vamp of weekly economic analysis segment to include diverse voices and address topics of concern to diverse audiences.

● Staff compensation and pay equity study by an independent third party, followed by pay adjustments to bring all staff to 88.5% of their target compensation with plans to bring all staff to 100% in FY23

● New standard to include salary ranges on all job postings

● New standard to remove college degree requirements for most new positions

● Advertising job postings with regional and national organizations representing diverse communities, along with direct recruitment targeting such communities

● Comprehensive workplace culture survey and staff focus groups administered by an independent third party, including staff feedback on DEIB questions

● Launch of an anonymous form for staff to submit questions and discussion topics ahead of each biweekly All Staff meeting, leading to several productive discussions about DEIB issues.

DEI plans for the coming year include:

● Adoption of a new vision, strategic priorities, and three-year plan that include our commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and authenticity and outline strategies and tactics for achieving them

● Hiring and onboarding of our new Director of Community Collaboration

● Creation of a new Culture Guide and revised employee handbook, informed by feedback from the independent staff survey and focus groups and reflecting our commitment to DEI goals

● Bringing all staff to 100% of target compensation

● Recruiting new members of our Board of Trustees and Community Advisory Board that reflect our region’s diversity

● Reviewing on an annual basis with WMFE’s Board of Trustees those practices that are designed to fulfill the station’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and to meet the applicable federal and state laws; including FCC, the station’s Equal Employment Opportunity Policy, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s Diversity Eligibility Criteria.

Reviewed by Community Advisory Board August 17, 2022

Reviewed by Executive Committee September 21, 2022