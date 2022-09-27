Disney’s Orlando theme parks will close for Hurricane Ian

Disney joins a slew of other Central Florida attractions closing for the storm.

Walt Disney World Resort Update on Hurricane Ian – For the latest information, visit: https://t.co/tFCa0Atuj5 pic.twitter.com/2HikYFXRU6 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) September 27, 2022

In a tweet sent late Tuesday, Disney confirmed it will close its four Orlando theme parks on Wednesday and Thursday because of Hurricane Ian.

Disney Springs will be closed on Wednesday, possibly Thursday.

And all of Disney’s water parks will remain shuttered until after the storm passes through.

The company says it’s currently monitoring the weather in order to determine when it’s safe for guests and cast members to return.

The Cat 3 hurricane is expected to bring flooding, high winds and possible tornadoes to Central Florida which includes the happiest place on Earth.