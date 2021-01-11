Disney’s Magical Express Will Stop Running in 2022

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Disney announced today it will shut down its Magical Express next year.

The free shuttle buses that connect Disney resort guests with the Orlando International Airport will be defunct starting Jan. 1 2022.

Families and individuals staying at park hotels throughout 2021 will still be able to use the service.

But luggage delivery for those arriving or departing from MCO and airline check-in are no longer available.

In a statement, the company said their decision was based on the availability of ride-share services that save time and offer more flexibility to vacationers.

Resort guests will be able to use other complimentary transportation options like buses, monorails, and the Skyliner to get to the four Orlando parks instead.

Read the full statement below: