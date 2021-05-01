Disneyland reopening marks California’s COVID-19 turnaround

Photo: Avel Chuklanov
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Disneyland has reopened after a 13-month closure.
The iconic theme park in Southern California that was closed under the state’s strict virus rules swung open its gates Friday, and some visitors came in cheering and screaming with happiness.
Capacity is limited, and only in-state visitors are allowed. Hugs and handshakes with Mickey are also out.
Industry experts say the reopening could encourage more Californians to travel as the state sees life spring back after a deadly winter virus surge.
California has the country’s lowest rate of new coronavirus cases, and more than half of eligible residents have received a vaccine dose.
