Disneyland Closing on Saturday Amid Virus Fears
Disneyland in California will close on Saturday because of concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus.
Disneyland Resort said in a statement Thursday that the resort and Disney California Adventure that are next door to each other in the Los Angeles suburb of Anaheim will remain closed through the end of the month.
— Disney Parks News (@DisneyParksNews) March 12, 2020
The resort says hotels will remain open until Monday so guests can make travel arrangements.
Disney World in Orlando is still open as of Thursday night.
