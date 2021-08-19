Disney World tweaks face mask policy, optional for outdoors

Photo: Brian McGowen
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World is tweaking its face mask policy.
Starting Thursday, the theme park resort in Florida will allow visitors to chose whether or not to wear face coverings in outdoor lines, outdoor theaters and outdoor attractions.
Face coverings had been required previously.
Face coverings will remain optional in outdoor common areas. They will still be required for visitors age 2 and up at all indoor locations, such as restaurants, theaters and transportation with the exception of ferry boats.
