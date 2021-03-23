 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Disney World-Themed License Plate Will Premiere Ahead of “The World’s Most Magical Celebration”

by (WMFE)

Photo: Disney Parks Blog

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Disney has rolled out its first ever Walt Disney World Resort license plate for Florida drivers ahead of its 50th anniversary celebrations this October 1st. 

The plate features an “EARidescent” Cinderella’s castle logo on a royal blue background with the words 50 and Walt Disney World featured prominently around the license plate numbers. 

The plate is currently available for presale for all Florida drivers and 100 percent of the profits go to Make-A-Wish-Foundation of Central and Northern Florida. 

Disney first partnered with Make-A-Wish, the nonprofit that grants wishes to children with critical illnesses, in 1980. 

In the four decades since, Disney has granted more than 140,000 Make-A-Wish requests, thousands of which have come true at Disney World. 

For more information on the plates, click here.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP