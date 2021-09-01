 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Disney World Tests Out Fireworks Ahead of 50th Anniversary Celebrations

by (WMFE)

Photo: Disney Parks Blog


Walt Disney World Resort is testing fireworks out tonight ahead of the parks’ 50th anniversary celebrations.

The fireworks will be tested at Magic Kingdom between 10:30 pm and 1 am on Wednesday, ahead of the Orlando theme parks’ 50th anniversary. 

It’s the second time the pyrotechnics will be tested at the parks within the week. 

Neighbors have been alerted to large booms they might hear in the area caused by the test.

In a statement, park staff says, “We will do our best to keep noise at a minimum and apologize to our neighbors and guests for this inconvenience.”

The fireworks are purportedly for the Disney Enchantment spectacular. 


