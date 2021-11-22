 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Disney World pauses most annual passes

by (WMFE)

Photo: Disney Parks Blog


Disney World has paused the sale of most of its annual passes. The theme park will only offer the Pixie Dust pass for $400 a year.

 

If you don’t live in the sunshine state, then you’re out of luck because the Pixie Dust pass is only available for Florida residents.

The theme park said annual passes can become unavailable at any time as they manage attendance in the park. Also, Disney said they expect new sales of annual passes to start again sometime next year. 

Back in September, the company announced four options for annual passes with the biggest package costing more than $1,200.


