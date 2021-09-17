 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Disney World employee organizes protest against worker vaccine requirement

by (WMFE)


Some Disney employees joined in protest Friday outside of Disney World. The protest was planned in response to the company mandate that workers get the Covid-19 vaccine.  

At the end of July, Disney announced that non-union employees needed to get vaccinated in the next 60 days, allowing for medical and religious exemptions.

Later, Disney negotiated a similar rule for union workers.

Longtime employee Nick Caturano planned the protest. He’s asking for a moratorium on the mandate.

Here’s how he describes his protest: “A bunch of people who are worried about losing their jobs, who are worried about taking this vaccine, coming together and supporting each other and trying to reach out to Disney to reasonably consider things.”

Their anti-vaccine message is getting blocked on social media.

“So we’re using today’s gathering as a way to get some press coverage and as a way to let other cast members know they’re not alone and they’re not crazy,” Caturano said.

Vaccines are safe and effective in fighting the pandemic, which has claimed more than 50,000 lives in Florida.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP