Disney World Continues to Reduce its Operating Hours in November

Photo: Travis Gergen

The changes will take effect September 8. 

When the parks reopened in July, they did so following a pre-pandemic schedule. 

But after the attractions lost more than 2 billion dollars in the third quarter, a shortened schedule was announced. It will take effect September 8 and now with this latest announcement run through November.

Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios will close an hour earlier, while Epcot will close two hours earlier. 

Animal Kingdom will be most affected by the changes, opening an hour later and closing an hour earlier.

It’s unclear whether this schedule will apply to Christmas holiday hours or whether other themed events like Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party will continue as planned.

The parks canceled Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween party in June due to the coronavirus.

  • Magic Kingdom: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Epcot: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Hollywood Studios: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Animal Kingdom: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

