 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Disney workers sue the company over alleged religious discrimination

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Photo: Pixabay


Three former Disney employees who were fired over the company’s face mask and COVID vaccine policy are suing the company alleging religious discrimination. 

Barbara Andreas, Stephen Cribb, and Adam Pajer are suing Disney claiming they were fired after they refused to wear a mask or get the COVID vaccine for religious reasons. 

The former Disney employees sought religious exemptions to both policies in 2021, but were denied accommodations before they were terminated earlier this year. 

On their exemption forms, Andreas, Cribb and Pajer said their Christian beliefs were in direct opposition to mask wearing and the COVID vaccine. 

Andreas and Pajer quoted Bible verses that are often interpreted to forbid body modification to explain why they were against mask wearing. 

And all three said their pro-life beliefs meant they couldn’t get the COVID vaccine, as fetal cells were used to develop the vaccines. 

Experts say that Johnson & Johnson used fetal cell lines to develop their vaccine, but that Pfizer and Moderna only used fetal cell lines to test their shots. 

The workers are now seeking compensation for missed wages and a jury trial. Disney was not available for comment before the publication of this story. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter & Fill-in Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, ... Read Full Bio »

TOP