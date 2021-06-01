 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Disney Will Complete Changes to Its Jungle Cruise Ride at Magic Kingdom By the Summer

Photo: Disney Parks Blog

Plans to update the ride to make it more welcoming for all guests were announced in late January.

The Jungle Cruise ride at Magic Kingdom will remain open as it’s updated throughout the summer with a new storyline and characters. 

Guests will join the Skipper’s crew for an adventure along the river where they’ll meet a band of chimps and find out what happened to the crew of the Mekong Kate. 

Scenes involving native people have been taken out of the ride, and in the case of Trader Sam, replaced with a new Lost & Found spot which doubles as a gift shop. 

Disney says similar changes are being made to the Jungle Cruise ride at Disneyland which is scheduled to reopen on July 16. 

In a statement, the company says, “Unexpected scenarios along the way will give the jungle and the animals the last laugh.”

The changes at both parks have been made to make the ride more inclusive. Read more on the Disney Parks blog.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

