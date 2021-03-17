 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Disney Will Allow Guests to Use Their Phones To Enter Orlando Theme Parks

by (WMFE)

Photo: Disney Parks Blog

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Walt Disney World Resort will allow guests to use their smartphone devices to enter Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios starting later this year. 

The new service will be available using the My Disney Experience App. 

The feature will roll out on Apple products first and will not replace the MagicBand, wristbands worn at the parks, but will act as another contactless way to access rides.

In a statement on the Disney Parks Blog, officials say guests can use “both and alternate between the two for added flexibility.”

“We’ll also soon be introducing more MagicBands in trendy new colors and fun designs featuring favorite Disney characters and stories.”

Visitors can create a Disney MagicMobile pass in the app, add it to their wallet and then swipe their Apple Watch or iPhone at access points to get in.

Park hotels will continue to offer digital room keys after the pandemic, allowing families to use their phone to access their room without touching door knobs or doors themselves.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP