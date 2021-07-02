 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Disney Wants to Celebrate Heroes Who Stepped Up During the Pandemic With 50 Free Tickets to the Parks Ahead of Its 50th Anniversary

by (WMFE)

Photo: Magic Makers


Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando is celebrating its 50th anniversary by giving away 50 free tickets to the parks to people who practice random acts of kindness. 

These so-called Disney Magic Makers perform, “simple, sincere acts between neighbors to massive acts of charity, kindness and generosity.”

Anyone 18 and up can nominate up to five Magic Makers online at disneymagicmakers.com and by posting about them with the hashtag #DisneyMagicMakers on social media.

Nominees must be at least 13 years old, live in the US and can include family members or people at school, work or a local healthcare system.

In a statement on the Disney Parks blog, Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Parks Experiences and Products says, “All of us at Disney have been inspired by the countless acts of goodwill by people across the country throughout the pandemic. These magic makers and their stories have changed us in ways we never imagined.  That’s why we’re so proud to celebrate those who continue to make everyday magic a reality.” 

The contest ends October 1.

Disney will also donate $400,000 to Make-A-Wish®Starlight Children’s Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and The Nature Conservancy.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

