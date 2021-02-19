 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Disney Unveils Plans for “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” to Mark 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort

by (WMFE)

Photo: Disney Parks Blog

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Disney has unveiled the theme for its 50th anniversary celebration of Walt Disney World Resort. 


Disney’s Magic Kingdom opened on October 1, 1971.

“The World’s Most Magical Celebration” will begin in October and continue throughout 2021 and into 2022 lasting a total of 18 months. 

Photo: Disney Parks Blog

All four theme parks will feature new visitor experiences. And Cinderella’s Castle and Epcot’s Spaceship Earth will get new decorations. 

Even Mickey and Minnie will get new looks to correspond with the “Ear-idescence.” The parks promise decorations that, “shimmer and sparkle all day and into the night.”

For updates, check back here.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP