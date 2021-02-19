Disney Unveils Plans for “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” to Mark 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Disney has unveiled the theme for its 50th anniversary celebration of Walt Disney World Resort.

“The World’s Most Magical Celebration” begins Oct. 1st at @WaltDisneyWorld Resort and the icons at each theme park will transform into Beacons of Magic at night in honor of the celebration. Find out more: https://t.co/7p6rd5kHTr #DisneyWorld50 pic.twitter.com/ocuTHd6jlg — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) February 19, 2021



Disney’s Magic Kingdom opened on October 1, 1971.

“The World’s Most Magical Celebration” will begin in October and continue throughout 2021 and into 2022 lasting a total of 18 months.

All four theme parks will feature new visitor experiences. And Cinderella’s Castle and Epcot’s Spaceship Earth will get new decorations.

Even Mickey and Minnie will get new looks to correspond with the “Ear-idescence.” The parks promise decorations that, “shimmer and sparkle all day and into the night.”

