Disney to release ‘Mulan’ on streaming service, for a price

Photo: Morning Brew
Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.
“Mulan” is no longer headed for a major theatrical release.
The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday that it will debut its live-action blockbuster on its subscription streaming service, Disney+, on Sept. 4. But this is no “Hamilton.”
Customers will have to pay an additional $29.99 on top of the cost of the monthly subscription to rent “Mulan.”
The company plans to release it in theaters in areas where Disney+ is not available.
“Mulan,” a live-action remake of the animated film, was one of the first films affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the closure of theaters. Originally set for a late March release, “Mulan” has been delayed four times since.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.
GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity