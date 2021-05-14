 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Disney To Increase Theme Park Capacity As Revenue Falls

by (WMFE)

Photo: Disney Parks Blog

Walt Disney World says it will increase theme park capacity, as the CDC relaxes COVID-19 restrictions and as more people are vaccinated. 

The theme parks will lift the previous 35% capacity limit, even as the Walt Disney company reported a 44% revenue drop for the second quarter of 2021. 

During an earnings call Thursday, Disney CEO Bob Chapek didn’t reveal what the new capacity limits will be. But, he called the CDC announcement relaxing mask requirements for vaccinated people “big news,” noting that it’s “quite daunting” to wear a mask in the middle of summer in Florida. And he said the company is bringing more employees back to work.

Disney had already announced it would begin phasing out temperature checks for guests this weekend. Also this week, the theme parks will reduce social distancing requirements from 6 feet to 3 feet. 


