Disney Theme Parks in Orlando Will Close Early Starting in September

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



The changes take effect September 8.

Disney posted the new operating hours for Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom on their website this weekend.

Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios will close an hour earlier, while Epcot will close two hours earlier. Animal Kingdom will be most affected by the changes, opening an hour later and closing an hour earlier.

The company announced a 5 billion dollar loss in the third quarter on an earnings call last week. The theme parks alone took a 2 billion dollar hit.

The Orlando parks reopened in July after being closed in mid-March at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Health and safety precautions in place include limited attendance, mandatory face masks and health screenings, and social distancing in lines for rides.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party was canceled in June due to a surge in new cases and deaths.

Here are the new hours if you’re planning a trip with your family:

Magic Kingdom: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Epcot: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hollywood Studios: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.