Disney Springs Partially Reopens Wednesday with Public Health Warning

Disney Springs will partially reopen Wednesday after Universal CityWalk opened last week.

Forty-four retail stores and restaurants will be back in business at Disney Springs starting Wednesday.

Rollins College Crummer Graduate School of Business’s Mark Johnston says the entertainment venue is being used as a testing ground before the theme parks reopen.

“There are many organizations, many companies that are watching what Disney does what Universal has done and will seek to emulate at least some of those policies after there is some data that suggests how well they’re working,” Johnston said.

Johnston says it will also set best practices for visitor health and safety.

“But in the short-term I think it will be interesting to see how people respond to this gradual opening under very strict health guidelines.”

In a statement on the Disney Springs website, guests are warned of the inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place where people are present.

Shanghai Disney in mainland China opened last week-the first Disney property to do so since the start of the pandemic. Like Disney Springs, it also required guests to wear face masks and submit to temperature checks.

