 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support the news you trust and the programs you love - Make your donation now
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Disney Skyliner Reopens A Week After System Malfunction

by (WMFE)
Undated photo of Cinderella's Castle area at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom theme park. Image courtesy of Roger Mayhem via Pixabay

Undated photo of Cinderella's Castle area at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom theme park. Image courtesy of Roger Mayhem via Pixabay

Walt Disney World’s newest mode of transportation, the Skyliner cable car system, is back up and running. This comes just a little more than a week after the system stopped working, stranding passengers in the air for three hours. 

Guests at Disney can once again travel between the hotels and the parks in gondolas three stories above the ground. 

After a review with the gondolas’ manufacturer, the theme park company says it has made adjustments to their processes and training. 

The gondolas were back up and running at their regular start time, 8 a.m. on Monday. However, it will have modified hours from October 16th through the 18th for system updates. 

The Disney Skyliner connects Hollywood Studios and Epcot to four Disney Resort Hotels. 


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Talia Blake

About Talia Blake

Morning Edition Host & Reporter

After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public’s Radio in in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to WMFE, the station that grew her love for public radio. She graduated with a double-major in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology from the University of Central Florida (Go Knights!). While at UCF, she ... Read Full Bio »

TOP