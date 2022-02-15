 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Disney says fully vaccinated visitors don’t have to wear face masks at Orlando parks starting Thursday

by (WMFE)

Photo: Disney Parks Blog


Disney was one of the few parks to still require the facial coverings. 

Fully vaccinated visitors won’t have to wear face masks at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando starting Thursday, February 17th.

In an announcement on the Disney parks website, the company says unvaccinated guests should continue to mask up at all indoor locations including inside attractions and theaters.

Facial coverings are still required on all park transportation for guests two years old and up.

That includes Disney buses, monorails and the Skyliner.

Disneyland Resort in California is also following suit.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter and Substitute Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern ... Read Full Bio »

TOP