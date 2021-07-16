Disney opening campus in Florida, moving some SoCal workers

Photo: Brian McGowan
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. says it plans to build a new regional campus in central Florida to house at least 2,000 professional employees who will be relocating from Southern California to work in digital technology, finance and product development.
In a letter to employees, a Disney official said Thursday that the move would allow creative and business teams to be better integrated.
The company already has a massive theme park resort, Walt Disney World, located outside Orlando, Florida.
The workers who will be asked to relocate will likely be in the company’s theme park division.
