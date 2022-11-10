 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Disney leads Central Florida theme parks reopening this afternoon post-Nicole

FILE - Performers dressed as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck and Daisy Duck entertain visitors at Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on April 18, 2022. Last year was a roller coaster ride for theme parks and museums worldwide, with some places approaching pre-pandemic levels and others like parks in China struggling with lockdowns, according to a new report. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)


The Happiest Place on Earth closed early yesterday ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. 

Walt Disney World will reopen this afternoon using a staggered approach.

All four theme parks will welcome back residents and visitors, as the eye of the storm passed over the Osceola County area leaving it mostly unscathed earlier in the day.

Here’s the reopening schedule:

  • Magic Kingdom Park: Noon to 6:00 PM (Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is scheduled for 7:00 PM to midnight.)
  • EPCOT: 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM
  • Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park: 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM
  • Disney’s Hollywood Studios: 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM (Fantasmic! will not be presented on Thursday, November 10.)

Transportation to the parks will start running a half hour before each individual park reopens.

Disney water parks and mini-golf locations will remain closed Thursday. For more updates, follow @waltdisneyworld and @disneyparks.

Universal is also supposed to reopen its parks in a staggered approach today.


