Disney Guests Can Swipe Their iPhone, Apple Watch to Enter All Four Orlando Theme Parks Starting Today

Guests at Walt Disney World Resort can now swipe their iPhone or Apple Watch to enter all four Orlando theme parks.

Beginning today, guests at @WaltDisneyWorld Resort will be able to enjoy a convenient and contactless new option for entering the theme parks and more, as part of the rollout of Disney MagicMobile service! Get the details: https://t.co/i3izKPc5gk pic.twitter.com/Yum9f2Cqxs — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) March 30, 2021

The new Disney MagicMobile option available on all iPhone and Apple watches is another touchless way to enter the parks.

Guests can download a MagicMobile pass from The Disney Experience app, add it to their digital wallet, and then swipe their smart device at any access point to get in.

Parents can save multiple passes on the same device so that they can swipe themselves and young children into the parks at the same time.

Devices do not need to be woken up or unlocked to use the feature.

Families can still purchase Disney MagicBands, colorful plastic wristbands, to access the parks.