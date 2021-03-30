 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Disney Guests Can Swipe Their iPhone, Apple Watch to Enter All Four Orlando Theme Parks Starting Today

Photo: Disney Theme Parks Blog

Guests at Walt Disney World Resort can now swipe their iPhone or Apple Watch to enter all four Orlando theme parks. 

The new Disney MagicMobile option available on all iPhone and Apple watches is another touchless way to enter the parks. 

Guests can download a MagicMobile pass from The Disney Experience app, add it to their digital wallet, and then swipe their smart device at any access point to get in.

Parents can save multiple passes on the same device so that they can swipe themselves and young children into the parks at the same time.

Devices do not need to be woken up or unlocked to use the feature. 

Families can still purchase Disney MagicBands, colorful plastic wristbands, to access the parks.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

