Disney Furloughs, Cruise Passengers On Dry Land, And Hurricane Projections: Your Coronavirus Update For 4/3

Florida case data is updated at approximately 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. daily.

Florida cases hit 9,000

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida now has 9,008 coronavirus cases, with the death toll climbing to 144, according to the latest figures from the Florida Department of Health.

So far, 1,167 people have been hospitalized.

Orange County has 541 cases, the most in Central Florida, and 77 people have been hospitalized. Five people have died from COVID-19 in Orange County.

Osceola County has 170 cases and 53 hospitalizations. Four people have died in Osceola County from COVID-19.

Sumter County, home to the sprawling retirement community of The Villages, has 66 confirmed cases and 21 hospitalizations. Lake County has 82 cases and 14 hospitalizations. Two people have died in each county from COVID-19.

Other Central Florida counties:

Seminole- 145 cases, 30 hospitalizations

Volusia- 131 cases, 31 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

Brevard- 49 cases, 15 hospitalizations

Polk- 103 cases, 43 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

Marion- 33 cases, 4 hospitalizations

Update 9:49 a.m.

Scientists Predict An Active Hurricane Season – On Top Of COVID-19 Concerns

By Jeff Huffman, WUFT

Time seems to have ground to a stop as we all hunker down at home. But that doesn’t mean hurricane season won’t arrive in less than two months.

Colorado State University issued its annual preseason forecast, calling for another above average season. That would make five in a row.

Meteorologist Phil Klotzbach said we could see 16 named storms, eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes. He said the busy season is being driven by low odds for an El Nino weather pattern and above normal ocean temperatures.

An average Atlantic season produces just 12 named storms, six hurricanes and nearly three major hurricanes.

Updated 8:47 a.m.

Florida Finally Takes Cruise Passengers, Some On Stretchers

Associated Press

Passengers from an ill-fated cruise are being allowed to touch dry land for the first time in weeks.

They’ll be disembarking in Fort Lauderdale all day Friday following the removal of 14 critically ill people, who were wheeled off to Florida hospitals bracing for an onslaught of coronavirus patients. The exodus from the Zaandaam and Rotterdam will be followed by the Coral Princess, which arrives Saturday.

Buses will be taking people healthy enough to travel directly to the airport, where they’ll board chartered flights home without going through the terminal. Hundreds of crew members will remain on dozens of cruise ships docked or waiting around Florida.

Updated 7:19 p.m.

Disney to furlough employees

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The Walt Disney Company says it will begin furloughing employees on April 19th. Disney employees have been paid through the theme park closures and will continue to receive pay and benefits up until April 18th.

“However, with no clear indication of when we can restart our businesses, we’re forced to make the difficult decision to take the next step and furlough employees whose jobs aren’t necessary at this time,” the company said in a statement.

Disney said affected workers would receive full healthcare benefits, and the company would pay the cost of employee and company premiums.

Evictions and foreclosures suspended for 45 days.

Another executive order signed by the governor suspends evictions and foreclosures for 45 days.

“I’m not sure that you’re going to run out a lot of new places right now,” said DeSantis.

“Nevertheless you just never know how people act, so given the circumstances, I think that those suspensions are warranted.”