Disney drops face mask mandate. Mickey Mouse ears still encouraged.

by (WMFE)

Photo: Pixabay


Walt Disney World Resort has dropped its mask mandate for guests at its Orlando theme parks. 

Face coverings are now optional for vaccinated guests including in indoor locations as well as aboard Disney transportation. 

And unvaccinated guests are recommended, but not required to mask up in indoor sites and aboard transit like shuttles, the monorail, and skyliner. 

The move comes after a nationwide mask mandate aboard public transportation including on US air carriers was struck down.

Character meet-and-greets returned to the parks on Monday. 

To read more about this change, and others at the parks, click on the link. 


