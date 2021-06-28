 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Disney delays test cruise over ‘inconsistent’ virus results

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Christian Lambert


CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Disney Cruise Line is postponing its first test cruise since the pandemic brought the cruise industry to a standstill after a handful of participants had inconsistent test results for COVID-19.

The Disney Dream had been scheduled to set sail Tuesday from Port Canaveral, Florida, with 300 employees who had volunteered for the “simulation” cruise.

But the trip was postponed indefinitely because a small number of employees had inconsistent results for COVID-19.

The federal government is starting to allow cruises to sail again, but only if nearly all passengers and crew are vaccinated.


