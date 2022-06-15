Disney delays moving thousands of jobs from California to Florida

Disney has delayed moving 2,000 high-skilled jobs from California to Florida amid the company’s public spat with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the Parental Rights in Education or so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law.

The 2,000 jobs were supposed to be moved from California to Orlando by 2022. But now the earliest expected opening date for the Lake Nona campus is 2026.

The three-year delay comes amid Disney’s public confrontation with Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the Parental Rights in Education or so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law.

The law which passed in the state legislature this spring will keep kindergarten through 3rd grade students from learning about gender identity and sexuality in class.

In a statement, the company says the decision was made in order, to “give people more time” to make the move.