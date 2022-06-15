 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Disney delays moving thousands of jobs from California to Florida

by (WMFE)

Photo: Pixabay


Disney has delayed moving 2,000 high-skilled jobs from California to Florida amid the company’s public spat with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the Parental Rights in Education or so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law.

The 2,000 jobs were supposed to be moved from California to Orlando by 2022. But now the earliest expected opening date for the Lake Nona campus is 2026.

The three-year delay comes amid Disney’s public confrontation with Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the Parental Rights in Education or so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law.

The law which passed in the state legislature this spring will keep kindergarten through 3rd grade students from learning about gender identity and sexuality in class.

In a statement, the company says the decision was made in order, to “give people more time” to make the move.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter & Fill-in Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, ... Read Full Bio »

TOP