Disney Cruises Will Set Sail from Port Canaveral Again Starting August 9th

Disney will begin cruising out of Port Canaveral again starting August 9th even as coronavirus cases surge in Florida. 

The Disney Dream will set sail from Cape Canaveral starting on August 9th on three- and four-night cruises to the Bahamas. 

Guests ages 2 and up will be required to wear face masks in indoor settings and social distancing and handwashing is encouraged aboard the ship and on Castaway Key.

Anyone who boards the ship must pass a COVID-19 test or voluntarily provide proof of full vaccination with one of three available vaccines. 

The company will not require travelers to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination on all cruises that set sail from Florida. 

As an added layer of protection, staff are required to wear face masks and a medical team aboard the ship can provide care to anyone who develops symptoms of the virus. 

Disney cruises will depart from US and UK ports this summer after an almost two year hiatus even as Florida reported 12,647 new cases yesterday.


