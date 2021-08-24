 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Disney Cruise Line Puts Vaccine Mandate in Place for All Eligible Passengers Sailing to the Bahamas

Photo: Mike Arney


The rule applies to Central Floridians sailing out of Port Canaveral despite a statewide ban on vaccine passports.

The vaccine mandate for all passengers 12 years old and up aboard Disney Cruises sailing to the Bahamas will take effect September 3rd and run through November 1st.

Parents must upload proof of full vaccination for themselves and any eligible child on Disney’s Safe Passage website at least 24 hours before setting sail. 

And families must submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test for any child under the age of twelve 5 days to 24 hours before boarding. 

Unvaccinated children will also be required to pass a COVID-19 test at the terminal. 

Anyone who does not submit proof of full vaccination, will not be allowed to board the ship. 

Disney says the new rules were put in place in accordance with a Bahamas law that keeps ships from entering its ports with unvaccinated passengers.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is currently appealing a ruling that allowed Norwegian Cruises to enforce vaccine passports on their ships despite a Florida-wide ban.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

