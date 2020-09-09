Disney Cancels Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, Epcot’s Candlelight Processional

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Disney’s Orlando theme parks are modifying Christmas events this holiday season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The news comes after Disney canceled Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party in June.

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and Epcot’s Candlelight Processional have been canceled while Castle Dream Lights will be replaced by 3D projections.

In a post on the Disney Parks blog, the company said all three events attract large crowds which could increase the risk of infection.

“We know these experiences are a cherished part of holiday traditions that will be missed by guests and cast members alike, but we’re glad to be able to bring holiday magic in other creative ways,” the post read.

Starting November 6, all four parks will be decorated for the holidays and Santa will make pop-up appearances while characters participate in themed cavalcades.

SeaWorld Orlando says it will limit capacity and enforce social distancing at its Christmas Celebration.

No changes have been announced to Universal Christmas events including Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Grinchmas Who–liday Spectacular.

